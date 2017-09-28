Google Home 'Max': Is Home getting supersized, stereo-ized?

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Last month we found out we may soon see a mini version of Google's Home smart speaker. Now it looks like a maxi version could be in the works too.

Google is readying a high-end Google Home "Max" with stereo speakers, 9to5Google said in a Wednesday report, citing unnamed sources. Google declined to comment on the story.

Beyond the stereo speakers, there's little detail, apart from the sources saying the gadget's design and materials will be "premium." Hmm. Premium device with potentially satisfying sound ... perhaps we're looking at a Google effort to compete with Apple's HomePod? The Apple gadget first showed its face at the company's WWDC developers conference in June and is set to make its way to the masses in December.

Speaker maker Sonos has also announced that its products will be compatible with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and has suggested that it's developed its own voice-activated speakers, which could be revealed next month.

It's not clear whether the larger Home device -- should it exist -- will be unveiled at Google's Oct. 4 Pixel event. It wasn't among the other alleged Google gadgets that saw their images leaked online earlier in September and that will reportedly debut at next month's shindig. The leaked pictures included purported images of the Google Home Mini, supposedly the company's answer to the Amazon Echo Dot.