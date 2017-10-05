You’ll soon be able to link your phone number to Google Home

Ring ring, ring ring...

Hear that? It's the sound of someone calling you, but you no longer need to reach for your handset to pick it up.

Google will now allow you to link your home phone number to your Google Home so you can take and make calls through the countertop smart home hub, the company announced at a product launch event on Wednesday.

It's not clear yet how Google Home will handle multiple phone numbers, but we'd like to hope multi-user support will become available at some point, even if it's not immediately.

The San Francisco event was a big day for Google Home, as the company announced a smaller Google Home Mini and said Google Home would be coming to Japan. The biggest of the Google Home announcements, in terms of literal size, was the unveiling of the Google Home Max, which the tech giant wants to serve as a replacement for your home stereo system.

The hands-free calling service will be available right away in the US and will roll out to UK users later this year.

Everything Google just announced: Every story from today's event.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.