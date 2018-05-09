Josh Miller/CNET

Google Home will be available in seven more countries by the end of 2018.

The company announced the expansion of availability of the smart speaker in a blog post coinciding with its Google I/O developer conference today in Mountain View, Calif. It will now be available in Denmark, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden.

The original Google Home has been available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, UK and the US.

The Google Home is an always listening smart speaker similar to Amazon Echo. It can play music, but it's primarily designed as a vehicle for Google Assistant -- Google's voice-activated virtual helper that's connected to the internet. The Google Assistant you access via the Home is the same as the one on recent Android phones such as the Google Pixel.

All you have to say is -- either "OK, Google" or "Hey, Google" -- and Google Assistant will help you with your request. Here's a list of commands you can give your Google Home.

Now Playing: Watch this: Robot or human? Google Assistant will leave you guessing

Google offers three smart speakers in different sizes and price points. Availability by country of the products has varied. For example, the high-end Google Home Max, which delivers premium sound, is currently available only in the US. The Google Mini, the least expensive speaker, has been available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the US.

Android P will give Android gestures like the iPhone X: Google's vision of Android P is now a lot less hazy. But the company still won't tell us what the "P" stands for.

Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet: Experimental technology called Duplex, rolling out soon in a limited release, makes you think you're talking to a real person.