Google announced on Wednesday that its Google Home smart speaker is launching in Japan later this week.

Amazon announced on the same day that its Echo smart speaker is coming to Japan later this year.

Google also announced the launch of Google Home Mini, a compact version of its smart speaker designed to take on Amazon's Echo Dot, at its event in San Francisco. In addition, it debuted Google Home Max, a premium smart speaker that combines Wi-Fi streaming with the Google Assistant.

First published Oct. 4, 9:31 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:54 a.m.: Adds details on launch of Google Home Mini and Google Home Max.