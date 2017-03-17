Google Home informs users that Beauty and The Beast opens in theaters, without being asked

2:10 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Google Home users are now getting extra information that they don't ask for.

A group of Reddit users found out that their Google Home played a short commercial for Beauty and The Beast. After giving the usual information on news and weather, the assistant coolly added "By the way, Beauty and The Beast opens in theaters today..."

User Bryson Meunier posted the entire experience on his twitter account:

New Beauty & the Beast promo is one way Google could monetize Home. cc: @gsterling@dannysullivanpic.twitter.com/9UlukSocrO — brysonmeunier (@brysonmeunier) March 16, 2017

The extra information is delivered by the voice of Google Assistant as though it were information that users ask for. It's rather long and can be annoying, though no more annoying that most commercials. In responding to our request, Google said the short audio wasn't an ad, rather just another way Google was working with partners.

"This isn't an ad; the beauty in the Assistant is that it invites our partners to be our guest and share their tales." Google said in a statement.

Weather or not this is an ad is just a matter of semantics since now I can't wait to go see the new movie. So far we haven't seen this done with Siri, Cortana or Alexa but who knows, that might change. Audio streaming services, such as Pandora, have been known to transmit ads and using personal assistant to deliver ads is a great way to make money.