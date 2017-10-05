Gadgets

Google has sold 55 million Chromecast devices

Google announces tens of millions of the wireless video dongle that streams Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games to your TV.

chromecast

 Alexandra Able/CNET

Google has sold 55 million Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices.

Rick Osterloh, Google's hardware chief, made the announcement about the wireless video dongle during Google's Pixel 2 event in San Francisco on Tuesday. 

