PSA: Google's maps are slowly incorporating the layouts of large public indoor spaces, and the latest update to Google Find My Device adds the capability to locate it in airports, malls, stadiums and other venues where you're likely to misplace it.
It could come in handy if you venture out to brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday and it falls out of your pocket in the crush.
Discuss: Google Find My Device now shows you left your phone in the mall bathroom
