Google Fiber gets a new head, trims employees

After showing signs of emerging from last year's funk with Fiber 2.0, Google announced a new CEO to lead the Fiber unit, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Google's parent company Alphabet tapped broadband veteran Gregory McCray to take over the Access unit -- Alphabet's team primarily focused on Fiber -- while at the same time shifting hundreds of employees to other divisions within Google.

McCray comes to Google from Michigan's Aero Communications. He fills the roll left vacant after Craig Barratt stepped down last fall.

"Google Fiber has been instrumental making the web faster and better for everyone -- something I've been passionate about my entire career," McCray said in an emailed statement. "I'm thrilled to lead Access as we continue in our mission to connect more people to abundant access, on networks that are always fast and always open."

The move comes at a time when Fiber is looking for new cities for its high speed internet service. Battles with AT&T and other existing internet service providers over the existing cables have slowed Google's progress with Fiber, but CNET's sister site Tech Republic recently outlined Google's plans to go wireless in its battle to bring faster internet to more cities.

"Google Fiber remains committed to our customers and cities," a Google rep said via email. "We want to bring Google Fiber to customers faster, so we're focused on making deployment more efficient and less intrusive. We're thrilled that Greg has agreed to join as CEO, to drive this innovation and to grow the business."