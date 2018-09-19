CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Google expands Family Link parental controls to manage teens, too

Because your options need to change as your kids get older.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google announced on Tuesday that its Family Link app has been updated with more teen-focused options, such as allowing them to turn off supervision, but letting parents know that they'd done so.

Google launched Family Link a year ago, giving parents the ability to manage the active hours, available apps and phone time for kids' Android -- and later Chrome OS -- devices. The new options are launching first on Android and will subsequently roll out for Chromebooks.

Now playing: Watch this: Google launches Family Link, Chrome to speed up
1:15
Next Article: iOS 12 is now available: How to update, best new features and more