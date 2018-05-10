CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Duplex lets a robot make phone calls for you (The 3:59, Ep. 399)

Coming off Google's landslide of news, we also discuss Google Home's continued conversation and Android P's digital detox settings.

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • Google's experimental Duplex technology that empowers Assistant to make calls on your behalf to book appointments or make reservations, with a shockingly realistic pattern of speech. 
  • Google Home's new continued conversation setting, which may end the days of parroting "Hey, Google" when you want to keep asking questions. 
  • Android P's measures to help you battle your phone addiction.
