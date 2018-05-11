Jason Cipriani/CNET

If you think your Google Drive has changed, you're not going crazy. Google announced that it is updating the UI of Google Drive, so it will look and feel different. Beyond that, Google says the functionality hasn't changed.

Some changes include:

The logo in the top-left corner is now the Google Drive logo (if you have a custom logo it's in the top-right corner)

There's a new "New" button

The Settings and Help Center icons have been moved in line with the search bar

The page background is white instead of gray

Take a look at some of the changes below:

Enlarge Image Google

The new look is launching to rapid release, with a scheduled release in two weeks. So you'll either get the changes right away or in two weeks depending on the release track you're signed up for. The full rollout takes 1 to 3 days to see the new features.

The Google Drive UI update is part of a larger change to G Suite products, like the Gmail revamp we saw in April.