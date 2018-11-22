Google Doodle wishes Americans a happy Thanksgiving 2018

Google Doodle

Google Doodle on Thursday celebrated Thanksgiving as Americans join friends and family for the annual harvest season feast.

It's been 20 years since the search giant first marked the holiday with simple turkey clip art in 1998.

The nearly 400-year-old tradition of giving thanks annually was formalized by George Washington, the first US president, in 1789 and became a federal holiday under President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

The date of Thanksgiving changed to the fourth Thursday in November under President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 and it's now associated with turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie and getting ready to grab a bargain on Black Friday.

If you're looking for entertainment as the holiday wears on, Google Play is offering $1 movie rentals and plenty of other cheap entertainment options.