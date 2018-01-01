CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve with feathered friends

Google's penguin siblings are back to ring in the new year with "sparklers in hand" and "fireworks overhead."

Google's Doodle rings in the new year with penguins and their warm-weather family. 

Google is ringing in the new year with its penguin friends.

As part of its 2017 holiday celebration, Google has been releasing Doodles showing two penguin siblings visiting some "warm-weather relatives."

Google released the latest Doodle in the series on Sunday showing the feathered friends enjoying the start of a new year with sparklers and fireworks.

"Our feathery friends ... are now ringing in the new year with sparklers in hand. As they all admire the fireworks overhead, they think about how much fun it was to spend this time together,"  wrote Google in a post Sunday.

Google said it will release another Doodle tomorrow as the penguins start a new day in a new year.

Here's Google's entire Holidays 2017 series so far. 

