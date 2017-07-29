Google Doodle honors centennial of silent civil rights march

Google

"There was no singing, no chanting - just silence"

That's how Google describes the Silent Parade that took place 100 years ago today down New York's Fifth Avenue. It's a historic event that's earned its own Google Doodle on the search engine's homepage.

The Doodle graphic depicts the some 10,000 African Americans who marched to protest the lynching and other anti-black violence occurring in the United States during the time. Organized by the NAACP, it was one of the first mass protests of its kind, guided by well-known leaders like James Weldon Johnson and W.E.B Du Bois with the goal of urging then-President Woodrow Wilson to protect the lives of African Americans.

Google's doing more than just a doodle to honor the event: it also partnered with the Equal Justice initiative to create an interactive online display called "Lynching in America," that explores the violent history that's plagued generations of black Americans.

"Today's Doodle commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Silent Parade, and honors those whose silence resonates a century later," said Google, in their statement.