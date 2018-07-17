CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Google Doodle honors physicist Georges Lemaitre's 124th birthday

The Belgian priest proposed what would become Big Bang theory.

img-3245

Georges Lemaitre is the subject of today's Google Doodle.

 Google

Priest, astronomer and physics professor Georges Lemaitre was born on 17 July, 1894, and Tuesday's Google Doodle celebrates what would've been his 124th birthday.

Albert Einstein et l'abbé Georges Lemaître

Albert Einstein proposed Lemaitre to receive Belgium's highest scientific honor.

 Keystone-France/Getty

Lemaitre proposed that the universe began as a single primordial atom and described his theory as "the Cosmic Egg exploding at the moment of the creation" -- which later became known as the Big Bang theory -- in 1931.

He also stated his belief that the universe was expanding in a 1927 paper and Edwin Hubble would substantiate this idea two years later.

In 1934, Lemaitre was given Belgium's highest scientific accolade, the Francqui prize. One of his nominators was Albert Einstein, who had previously dismissed the physics behind his Cosmic Egg theory as "atrocious."

Lemaitre died on June 20, 1966, but would have a crater on the moon named after him in 1970.

Next Article: Amazon Prime Day 2018: The best deals so far