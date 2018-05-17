Google is wishing a happy 129th birthday to Mexican author and diplomat Alfonso Reyes via Google Doodle on Thursday.
Reyes, who was born in Monterrey, Mexico in 1889, is known for a surrealist work of fiction called La Cena, among other writings. He was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature five times.
He died in 1959.
