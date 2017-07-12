Google Doodle honors iconic designer Eiko Ishioka

Google

You may not know the name Eiko Ishioka, but you probably are familiar with her work.

Whether it was print ads, album covers or even movie costumes, Ishioka had a way of stealing the spotlight with her sensual, surreal designs. To honor Ishioka, who collected an Oscar and a Grammy, as well as two Tony nominations, Google dedicated its Doodle on Wednesday to the iconic designer on her what would have been her 79th birthday.

Born and raised in Tokyo, Ishioka was trained as a graphic designer and went on to be one of Japan's foremost art directors. Her work on a poster for Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now" led to the two collaborating on Coppola's 1992 movie "Bram Stoker's Dracula," for which her gothic designs earned her an Academy Award for Best Costume design.

She won a Grammy for her design of the 1986 Miles Davis album "Tutu," which featured a starkly lighted, extreme closeup of Davis. She also received two Tony Award nominations in 1988 for her stage and costume design work on the Broadway play "M. Butterfly."

Along the way, she also designed uniforms for several countries' teams in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, costumes for Cirque du Soleil performers and the logo for the NBA's Houston Rockets. She also directed the music video for Björk's "Cocoon" in 2002.

Wednesday's Doodle is a slideshow showcasing some of Ishioka's famous designs from Tarsem Singh's 2006 adventure fantasy movie "The Fall."

Ishioka died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

