Google Doodle gets cute for Valentine's Day with avian Olympians

Google

Get ready for some Olympics-inspired animal romance when you type in your next search term.

Today's Google Doodle is an animated short that tells the tale of two figure-skating birds in love. Running twenty-five seconds, it follows the Grebes as they twirl in the water, ascend into the sky to trace a heart shape, then return for a snowbound embrace.

"The two lovebirds have been skating together since they were chicks, but today they truly spread their wings," says Google's mock play-by-play of the Grebes routine.

The Doodle is the sixth in Google's Doodle Snow Games series inspired by the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea. The backdrop of the animation shows traditional Korean-style rooftops. and clicking through after it ends calls up a search results page for "Winter Olympics."