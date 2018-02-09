Google.

The PyeongChang Winter Olympics start today and, to celebrate, Google has made a series of animated Doodles.

The Doodle Snow Games will comprise of 17 animations, which will appear at the top of the Google homepage from now until Feb. 25.

Today's Doodle features a series of animals competing in the games, including a ski-jumping penguin and a figure skating snake leaping into a "single-footed triple-axel."

