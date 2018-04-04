Google

Wednesday the Google Doodle celebrates the Commonwealth Games which are about to get started in Australia's Gold Coast.

What are the Commonwealth Games? Think the Olympics, only with less countries.

The Commonwealth Games launched in 1930 and featured 11 countries from the Commonwealth of Nations, made up mostly of countries that were part of the British Empire. It used to be called the British Empire Games.

In 2018 over 70 countries will participate. Countries like Australia, New Zealand and South Africa all take part in the games. Like the Olympics, the Commonwealth games take place every four years.