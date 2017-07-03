Google ushers in Wimbledon with bouncy tennis-themed Doodle

Screenshot

Google celebrated the 140th anniversary of Wimbledon on Monday with a dedicated tennis-themed Doodle

Wimbledon is the world's oldest tennis tournament and is held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in the South of England. The Grand Slam tournament was founded 140 years ago, although this is only the 131st edition of the championship.

Google's celebratory Doodle included two tennis rackets playing against one another, the 'l' in 'Google' acting as an umpire and Rufus the harris hawk, who keeps pigeons off the court, hovering in the top right-hand corner.

Google also showed off some early ideas for the Doodle, including one that depicts play being interrupted by the famously changeable British weather (rain has been such a problem in the past that in 2009 a retractable roof was fitted to Centre Court). Another concept shows a cartoon of some refined early twentieth-century ladies and gents following the ball with their eyes bouncing back and forth as if they are watching a rally.

Wimbledon kicks off today and will conclude on July 16. British champ Andy Murray will be defending his title in the men's singles tournament, but last year's winner of the women's title Serena Williams will not be on court this summer, as she is currently pregnant. Williams finished her season in April after winning the Australian Open in her first trimester without dropping a set.

