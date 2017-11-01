CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Software

Does Google Docs have faulty locks?

A rash of Google Docs users complain they're being wrongly locked out of their files, as they get incorrect alerts they're violating Google's rules of use.

Frustrated Young Man Screaming While Using Laptop

Some Google Docs users are tweeting their frustrations about being locked out of their files Tuesday. 

 Richard Theis/Getty

Google Docs dished out more tricks than treats for some users hit by locked-out accounts Tuesday. 

A slew of Google Docs users reached out to the service's Twitter account Tuesday morning that they're being wrongfully locked out of their files with a warning about violating terms of service. Users complained they've lost access to their files that contain harmless material, like mundane school assignments and an in-process article about Halloween

The lockout is accompanied by a warning that the item violates terms of service, the groundrules that Google requires of people who take part in the free, cloud-based program. 

A Google spokesman said the company is investigating an issue with Google Docs and will provide more information "when appropriate." 

Next Article: iPhone X review