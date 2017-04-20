Google Chrome could soon get native ad blocker, report says

Enlarge Image Google

Pop-up advertisements are the enemy of a smooth internet experience, but Google's Chrome browser may soon have an in-built defence.

The tech giant could announce a native ad-blocker for Chrome in the next few weeks, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The feature will be available for both mobile and desktop versions of Chrome.

The feature will reportedly filter out ad content deemed offensive by the Coalition for Better Ads, an industry group that Google helped found last year.

"We do not comment on rumour or speculation," a Google spokesperson said, though they added, "we've been working closely with the Coalition for Better Ads and industry trades to explore a multitude of ways Google and other members of the Coalition could support the Better Ads Standards."

If true, Google will be backtracking on its word last year to keep away from developing one. "If publishers and advertisers do ads the right way, it can be great for the users and for the ecosystem," Darin Fisher, vice president of Chrome engineering, said in an interview at the time.

