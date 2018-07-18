Google Cloud issue causes outages for Snapchat, Spotify and others

Getty Images

The Google Cloud Platform was experiencing issues on Tuesday which caused outages for Google Cloud Networking, App Engine and Stackdriver. Platforms like Snapchat, Pokemon Go and Spotify were affected.

At 12:34 p.m. PT, Google said on its Cloud Status Dashboard that it was "investigating a problem with Google Cloud Global Loadbalancers returning 502s."

At 12:53 p.m. PT, the company shared an update that it had initiated a fix.

"The issue with Google Cloud Load balancers returning 502s should be resolved for majority of users and we expect a full resolution in the near future," the company wrote on the status dashboard.

The issue was resolved for all users as of 1:03 p.m. PT, the company later wrote. "We will conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence."

The company also said it would provide a more detailed analysis of what happened after the investigation.

A Google representative confirmed that the issues had been resolved.

First published July 17, 1:22 p.m. PT

Update, 1:28 p.m.: Adds updated comment from Google representative.