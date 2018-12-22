Google is letting you doodle within its Chrome browser with a simple app.
You can go to Canvas using canvas.apps.chrome and start drawing immediately, as previously reported by Chrome Unboxed.
It's pretty straightforward -- you can choose among pencil, ink pen, marker, chalk and eraser, then pick any hex color. This gives you a massive range of palettes.
Your drawing is saved to your Google account, and you can download it as a PNG file.
Drawing with a mouse or touchpad isn't ideal (as evidenced by our quick attempt), so would-be Google Canvas artists probably will be better off using a stylus and touchscreen.
Discuss: Google Chrome's Canvas app lets you unleash your artistic ability
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.