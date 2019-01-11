Google Chrome Labs lets you Etch-A-Sketch in your browser

Google Chrome Labs/Screenshot by CNET

Google Chrome Labs is apparently happy to help you waste your valuable time... by releasing Web-A-Skeb, a browser-based version of the classic Etch-A-Sketch toy.

Just like the physical version, you draw using two knobs. One controls vertical movement and the other horizontal. The "shake" button clears the screen.

There's a sweet extra option too. The "fancy" button adds shadowing to your lines, and "fancier" brightens things up with rainbow effects.

I attempted to draw a pair of glasses as you can see above. If you can do better, go for it.

The app's creator, Rowan Merewood, noted in a tweet Wednesday that he was working on a web-friendly knob when he realized a version of the classic toy would be a good showcase.

It works in all major desktop and mobile browsers, 9to5Google reported. The source code can be seen on GitHub.

The app is similar to the Chrome-based Canvas app the company released in December, but that one offered browser artists a few more options.