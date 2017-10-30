Google CEO drops everything to fix cheeseburger emoji

Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Google is known for building many impressive things: Google Search, Google Maps, the Pixel 2 XL. And yet, it doesn't seem to know the simple formula for assembling a cheeseburger.

The company's problematic approach to making up everyone's favorite meaty sandwich was pointed out on Twitter by writer Thomas Baekdal, who noted that in Google's version of the cheeseburger emoji the cheese sits underneath the patty. Quelle horreur!

Fortunately, Google immediately put its top man on the job. Company CEO Sundar Pichai, retweeted the image posted by Baekdal on Sunday, promising: "will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday."

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Great, you might think, that's that taken care of. But not quite. Pichai will make the fix on one condition: "if folks can agree on the correct way to do this." This suggests that he himself is not quite sure where the cheese should go in the order and seems to think it's open to debate, which it obviously is not.

Let us help you out here, Sundar. The cheese goes on top of the meat. On the top.

