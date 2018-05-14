Google celebrates Mom with finger-painted dinosaur doodle

Google

The roots of Mother's Day go back a long way.

Long before we worried about getting card or flowers for Mom, there has been a bond -- too often an unspoken appreciation for the all that the parent who bore us into this world selflessly does for us.

So it's fitting that this year's Mother's Day gift from Google appears to come from the hand and heart of a child in the form of a finger-painted doodle depicting a happy dinosaur mommy with her equally happy dino-baby at her side.

Side by side, together forever.

Mother's Day as we know it today was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother, Ann, a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the Civil War. Through Anna Jarvis' efforts to have the day officially recognized as a holiday, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation six years later designating the second Sunday in May as a national holiday to honor mothers.

Happy Mother's Day to moms of all shapes, sizes and species.

