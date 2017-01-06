Google Calendar update makes it easier to track fitness goals

Top TVs and all the best tech from the biggest day at CES

Photo by Google

Just when you were ready to ditch that New Year's resolution to go running every morning, Google is here to help. Well, it's here to help people who use the Goals feature in Google Calendar.

Google on Thursday said you can now connect Google Fit and Apple Health to your fitness goals in Calendar. "When you do, activity in your favorite fitness apps will be recorded and used to mark your goals in Google Calendar as 'done' automatically," reads a post about the update.

Before the update, you'd have to manually mark the goal as done in Google Calendar, even if you were also using fitness apps to track your activity.

Google introduced the Goals feature last year, promising to help you find time in your busy schedule to achieve goals like working out, spending time with family or developing a skill. The feature uses machine learning -- the same kind of algorithms it uses to deliver search results, help translate languages and identify objects in photos -- to find the best time window for your goal and pencils it into your calendar.

Calendar will also automatically reschedule goals if a conflict comes up or if you're always late. For example, if you set a goal to run at 6:30 every morning, but don't actually get moving until 7:15 most days, Calendar will reschedule the goal for you.

Plus, there's a shiny "new visual performance tracker" to help you see how you're doing. Because who doesn't like to watch their resolutions soar, or in most cases, crash and burn.