Type 'the1975..com' into your Google app. It's weird

Getty Images

If you have an Android device and you want to see something weird, type "the1975..com" into your Google app.

Seriously, try it.

What you'll see is quite puzzling: a list of your recent texts.

A Reddit user discovered the glitch after typing "the1975..com" in the search bar on the default Google Pixel launcher. They were trying to type the URL for the band The 1975 when they accidentally entered two periods.

Owners of other Android devices made by OnePlus, Samsung, LG and Huawei also reported seeing the issue. We at CNET tested it out (with a Motorola and a Samsung) and were totally amazed.

"It's like just about the weirdest glitch I have come by," the Reddit user wrote. "Is this combination just a super random coincidence or is there something else going on?"

Oddly enough, other users found that your recent text messages will also appear if you type "vizela viagens" into the search bar. (Again, try it.)

If you're freaked out by this, there's comfort in knowing that the texts that pop up are your own personal messages, not those of a total stranger. Also, Google has long been able to call up a summary of your texts if you intentionally ask it to by doing a "show me my text messages" search. Still, it's surprising to see that random jumbles of text, numbers and punctuation can also call up those messages.

The texts only appear in the Google app if you give it permission to access them.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.