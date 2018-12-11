Google+ bug affected 52.2 million people, social network to shut down in April

Getty

Google on Monday said it found a bug in its Google+ social network that impacted 52.2 million users.

The bug is separate from another one the company disclosed in October, which affected 500,000 users. As part of that announcement, Google said it was shutting down the consumer version of the social network in August. On Monday, the search giant said it's moving up the shutdown date to April.

Google said the bug disclosed Monday was introduced after a software update in November. It gave outside developers access to user date for six days, but the company said there's no evidence any third party compromised Google's systems or misused the data. The personal information that was exposed was from people's Google+ profiles, including names, ages and occupations. But Google said no passwords, financial data or national identification numbers were exposed.

News of Monday's bug comes after Google announced a Google+ vulnerability that exposed the personal data of up to 500,000 people using the site between 2015 and March 2018. Google remained silent about the problem for months and only came clean after a report in October from the Wall Street Journal. Google said then it decided against disclosing the glitch because the problem didn't meet internal "thresholds" for alerting the public.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was briefed on the decision to not disclose the finding, after an internal committee had already decided the plan, the Journal said.

The bug disclosure also comes a day before Pichai is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC, where he is expected to be grilled on, among other things, data collection and user privacy.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.