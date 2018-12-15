Google brings fossils and artifacts back to life after fire destroys Brazilian museum

Museu Nacional/UFRJ

Some of the artifacts in Brazil's Museu Nacional survived millions of years, only to be destroyed in September 2018 when the museum caught fire.

But thanks to Google, people are able to experience some of the artifacts that are now lost forever. Google announced on Thursday that you can take a virtual tour of the museum with Google Street View and online exhibits.

Google has been working with the museum since 2016 to digitize its collection.

The Museu Nacional was home to historical pieces like indigenous artifacts, dinosaur remains and the oldest human skeleton ever discovered in the Americas. An estimated 20 million pieces were lost in the museum fire, so it's lucky that Google was able to immortalize some of the collection online.

Wikipedia is also working to revive the museum's collection by asking people to upload any pictures taken of the museum to Wikimedia Commons.