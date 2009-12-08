Google backtracks on EtherPad closure

AppJet, the company behind the EtherPad collaborative online editor that was acquired by Google on Friday, said the service won't be closed down as originally announced.

Instead, it will be maintain until it is open-sourced.

The original plan was to delete existing documents or "pads" in March, with no new creations or user registrations allowed. Existing users would be given a chance to export their data and given invitations for the Google Wave preview.

However, many EtherPad users were unhappy at these plans. On Saturday, now-former CEO of AppJet Aaron Iba posted an update to the AppJet blog.

