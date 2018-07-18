Google Assistant now gives you a personalized 'snapshot' of your day

Google

Google's digital search assistant feature, which is available on Android and iOS phones starting this week, is getting a tad more helpful (whether we want it to or not).

Google Assistant will now pull together curated personal information, like flight times, restaurant reservations, scheduled meetings, expected package deliveries, reminders and more, and lay them out in a single overview you can scroll through.

The overviews are updated throughout the day, and you can check for updates by tapping the new icon located in the top right corner of Assistant, which looks like an empty blue inbox. (If you have Assistant in iOS, you can check for updates after you launch the app.)

These "snapshots" of your day will also be integrated with notes and lists you jot down on Google Keep, Any.do, Bring!, Todoist and other third-party apps.

Assistant will also have a section for suggestions you might be interested in, from recommended podcasts and YouTube videos to the correct spelling of certain words (random, we know.)

