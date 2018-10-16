CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Headphones

Google real-time translation comes to Bose QuietComfort 35 II and more

That's why you bought those noise-cancelling headphones, right? So you could talk to even more people?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Assistant's real-time translation's been limited to Google's Pixel Buds headphones since they launched a year ago. No longer. 

Google has rolled out support to any headphones with Google Assistant access built in, such as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and the Sony WH-1000XM2

Just pair the headphones with a phone that supports Google Assistant and the latest version of the Google app. And voila! You'll be multilingual mingling in no time.

Now playing: Watch this: How to choose the right headphones
1:19
Next Article: Inside the $15 million YouTube House, where it’s all work and no play