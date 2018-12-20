Google Assistant finally gives us the Home Alone easter eggs we've been waiting for

Google

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Home Alone is the best Christmas movie. Yes, we know Die Hard is technically a Christmas movie and, yes, that fact keeps getting more interesting every time you loudly assert it over the Christmas dinner table.

But while the Macauley Culkin flick turns 28 this year (insert shocked Macauley gasp) it's still relevant in the 21st century. Google says search interest in the movie increased 1900 percent last Christmas.

So this year, Google is celebrating Christmas with a bunch of Home Alone-themed easter eggs on its Google Assistant.

Ask your assistant, "How much do I owe you?" Google will reply with a delightful, "I don't have a wallet, so 'Keep the change ya filthy animal.'" (Complete with sound effects from the movie, of course).

There are a handful to try:

Hey Google, how much do I owe you?

Hey Google, did I forget something?

Hey Google, the Wet Bandits are here.



Hey Google, it's me Snakes. I got the stuff.



Hey Google, I'm the man of the house.



The real question I want to ask Google is how the McAllisters managed to live in a Christmas-themed house all year round, and why no one noticed that every single room (from the green kitchen with red cookware, to the green curtains, red wallpaper and even green landline phone) was redecorated by Chicago's most festive interior decorator. Yes, it's a genius of set dressing, but I'd also like to see how ridiculous the fictional McAllisters look in January.

Can we talk about the McAllister's house in Home Alone for a second? Like, of COURSE you're going to be a target for Christmas bandits if your house is ENTIRELY Christmas themed! Okay, yes, they have a lot of Christmas decorations up, but that is JUST THE START... pic.twitter.com/9EN0SNyGJ2 — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) December 4, 2018

But those are questions for another time! For now, just enjoy the nostalgia on your smart speaker. And let's hope next year Google hires Joe Pesci to be provide the voice for Google Assistant.

Now playing: Watch this: We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Movie Magic: The secrets behind the scenes of your favorite films and filmmakers.