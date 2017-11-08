The battle between Alexa and the Google Assistant continues -- while Siri looks on from the corner.

You can now access the Google Assistant from select Sony TVs. They'll let you search for TV shows and movies and control smart home devices, just as you'd use a Google Home speaker.

There are a couple of catches, however. Google Assistant is only coming to Sony TVs with 4K displays and built-in Android TV software. Models include the XBR-Z9D, XBR-X800D, XBR-X750/X700D, and all 2017 Sony Android TVs.

Sarah Tew/CNET

And rather than just speaking your request out loud, you need to push a microphone button on the TV's remote control and speak into the remote.

In a press release, Mike Fasulo, President and COO of Sony Electronics, said: "Sony's goal is to provide our customers the Smart Home functionality they desire in the manner they choose. With the Google Assistant, Sony TV owners get all the answers and tasks they need done, just by using their voice."

You can set up the Google Assistant feature via a software update from today.

CNET Smart Home: We transformed a real house into a test lab for the hottest category in tech.

9 things Alexa can't yet do: Our wishlist of features Amazon needs to add to its smart assistant.