Google Assistant can keep an eye out with Netatmo's cams

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google Home's adding more cameras to its now robust catalogue of compatible devices. Netatmo announced Wednesday that both its indoor Welcome cam and its outdoor Presence are now compatible with the Google Home and its built-in assistant (called Google Assistant).

With Google Assistant, you can give a voice command and pull up a live feed from either Netatmo cam on a compatible TV. To make this work, you'll need a device that works with Google Assistant, such as the Google Home smart speaker or a modern Android phone, and you'll need a compatible TV. Google Assistant can control any TV with a Chromecast streamer plugged in, and a few models with Chromecast compatibility built-in.

The outdoor Netatmo Presence also has a built-in floodlight that you'll be able to turn on or off with your voice. The Welcome recognizes faces and can alert you when it sees a stranger. The Presence is smart enough to tell the difference between people and cars, but as of yet, it doesn't look like Google's integration with Netatmo involves these more advanced smarts.

You could already use Google Assistant to pull up a live feed from the Nest Cam, but I'm glad to see Google rolling this feature out to more companies. As for Netatmo, its already solid smart home cams are getting smarter. This integration isn't groundbreaking, but it's a nice quality-of-life upgrade.