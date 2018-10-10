Google appeals EU's $5 billion fine over Android antitrust practices

NurPhoto

Google on Tuesday filed an appeal of a $5 billion fine imposed by the European Commission over antitrust violations related to the Android mobile operating system.

The European Commission fined Google in July over concerns that the company's agreements with phone makers like Huawei, Samsung and LG make them dependent on Android, thus putting them at a disadvantage. Under the agreements, certain Google apps, search tools and the Google Play Store must be preinstalled on Android devices, allowing Google to strengthen its dominance in search.

In a statement to Reuters, Google said it has "filed our appeal of the EC's Android decision at the General Court of the EU." A company representative confirmed to CNET that Google has filed the appeal, but said it's not issuing a statement or sharing details about the appeal for the time being.

In a July blog post titled "Android has created more choice, not less," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company would appeal the decision.

It may be several years before judges rule on the case, Reuters noted.

Representatives from the European Commission didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.