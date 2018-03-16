It's a real name-changer.
Google announced on Thursday morning that its changing the name of Android Wear, its line-up of wearables like smartwatches. The name is now Wear OS, and not connected to Google's mobile operating system.
A part of it is because one-third of Android Wear users aren't using Android devices, they're using iPhones, Dennis Troper, director of product management at Wear OS.
"We're announcing a new name that better reflects our technology, vision, and most important of all-the people who wear our watches," Troper said in a statement.
The company said people can expect the name change and rollout on their devices "over the next few weeks."
