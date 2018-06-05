Google announces national finalists for its Doodle contest

Five young artists are one step closer to having their doodles displayed on Google's homepage for a day.

Google announced the national finalists for its 10th annual Doodle 4 Google contest on Monday, selecting one person from each of the five age groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9 and 10-12.

The final artwork was chosen from a pool of more than 180,000 Doodles, the company said in a release. This year's theme was "What Inspires Me..."

Here's the artwork from the five finalists, along with a description from each.

Sarah Gomez-Lane

Sarah Gomez-Lane, a first-grader from Falls Church, Virginia said: "The things on my Doodle are my favorite dinosaurs. Dinosaurs inspire me to study more to be a paleontologist. The shovel is for my future job!"

Sia Srivastava

Sia Srivastava, a fourth-grader from Prosper, Texas, said: "I am very inspired about space travel. I want to explore the galaxy and visit different planets and create a rollercoaster through our universe!"

Ignacio Burgos

Ignacio Burgos, a seventh-grader from Portsmouth, Rhode Island, said: "Fashion inspires me because of how you can reflect your own personal style into just a single garment. Inspiration can be drawn from anywhere and can show any sort of idea. Whatever you can imagine!"

Madelyn Kieh

Madelyn Kieh, a ninth-grader from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, said: "The thing that inspires me the most is the work of others. When I see an amazing art piece made by someone else, it motivates me to improve my own art. In my Doodle, I drew my big sister, whose artwork has inspired me to draw since I was young."

Mark Thivierge

Mark Thivierge, a tenth-grader from Lutz, Florida, said: "Nature has existed long before we have and therefore is where we draw our inspiration from. The word 'inspire' means to 'breathe in' and the wonders of nature are where I breathe in and find meaning in my mathematics, science, music and writing."

All national finalists are getting a Pixelbook computer, a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to Google's Mountain View, California, headquarters.

The winner will be announced June 18.

