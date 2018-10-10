Google announces Marvel, Childish Gambino AR partnerships at Pixel event

Google/Screenshot by CNET

Google revealed that you can join the Avengers as part of the company's AR teamup with Marvel Studios during Tuesday's Made by Google event in New York.

Product Manager Liza Ma and Product Management Vice President Brian Rakowski also announced that it's working with actor and rapper Donald Glover to bring his stage persona Childish Gambino to Pixel's Playground, its "evolved" AR sticker brand.

The stickers are incorporated into both the front and rear cameras of the Pixel. the announcement video showed a nonchalant Iron Man and a raging Hulk meeting on a city rooftop.

"These characters are rendered to feel lifelike in the sense and they even interact with each other," said Ma of the Marvel heroes.

She noted that characters can respond to your actions and facial expressions, giving the sense that they're in the scene with you.

"Create and play with the world around you. With Playground, your Pixel 3 photos and videos come to life with cameos from superheroes, animated stickers and fun captions," the search giant tweeted.

Playground is launching on Pixel 3, and will roll out on Pixel 1 and 2 "soon," Ma announced.

The Playground reveal came along with several new products Google announcements including its new Pixel 3 phones at the New York media event.

