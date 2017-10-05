Google announced a partner certification program called "Made for Google" on Wednesday as part of its Pixel 2 hardware event.
The company will now recommend third-party accessories to accompany your Google-brand devices, so you can easily add them to your shopping cart when you buy your next Pixel phone.
The accessories range from adapters to headphones, phone cases and more; some are already listed in the Google Store.
This is a developing story.
Discuss: Google announces 'Made for Google' accessories...