Google announces 'Made for Google' accessories program

Google's "Made for Google" program should make it easier to find third-party accessories for your devices.

Google's "Made for Google" program will recommend third-party accessories to accompany your devices.

Google announced a partner certification program called "Made for Google" on Wednesday as part of its Pixel 2 hardware event. 

The company will now recommend third-party accessories to accompany your Google-brand devices, so you can easily add them to your shopping cart when you buy your next Pixel phone. 

The accessories range from adapters to headphones, phone cases and more; some are already listed in the Google Store

This is a developing story.

