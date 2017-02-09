Are you excited for Android Wear 2.0? (The 3:59, Ep. 176)

You gotta give it to Google for its persistence.

The search giant's software for smartwatches, Android Wear, hasn't really inspired people to take a chance on high-tech fashion. A handful of companies have either scrapped or delayed their own watches, and it looks like enthusiasm has waned for the software.

But not at Google. The company is back with Android Wear 2.0, the first major update that brings new features Google hopes will finally get people to care about smartwatches.



Does it do the trick? CNET Editor Scott Stein joins the podcast to share his thoughts on the update and the first two watches to run Android Wear 2.0, the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. Do those watches have a Goldilocks problem?

