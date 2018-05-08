Android addict? Google may wean you off with new 'controls' tomorrow

Josh Miller/CNET

If you feel like you're spending too much time on your phone, you may want to pay close attention to Google's I/O 2018 keynote tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. PT. According to The Washington Post, that's when Google will announce "a new set of new controls" for Android to help people keep track of their phone addiction.

The Post suggests the new tools will be different from the company's existing Family Link services, which let parents set up limited-access Google accounts for kids under the age of 12. (Here's our report from September about Family Link, which recently came to Chromebooks as well.)

The new controls will work for families, but also for individual users, according to the Post's source.

The publication reports that "responsibility" will be the theme of this year's Google I/O. That's not too surprising in the wake of scandals like the Facebook / Cambridge Analytica privacy issue or the disturbing children's videos that surfaced on YouTube last year. YouTube recently rolled out new parental control features for YouTube Kids following that outcry as well.

Google didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.