CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Google: We'll officially name Android P 'soon'

In the meantime, here's the fourth and final beta.

android-p-android-9

The waiting game is almost over for Android P.

 Juan Garzon / CNET

You're killing us, Google.

Android P  was only supposed to get three betas, you told CNET at the Google I/O developer conference in May, before you announced the official name. And yet, Android P beta 4 arrived Wednesday, and now you're blogging that the official Android P unveiling is coming "soon."

While the Android P Beta 4 update is so very close to final -- you call it "a release candidate build with final system behaviors" -- the fourth beta means we're still waiting to see what Google calls the next version of its OS. Could it be Popsicle? Popcorn ball?

The final Android P is expected to come to phones this fall. It supports a notch screen design, gesture navigation and some fresh updates to the phone's look and feel.  

Now Playing: Watch this: See Android P's new swiping controls up close
2:56

Read nowEverything you need to know about Android P

Read next: Android P versus iOS 12: Guess who's winning now

Next Article: Microsoft broke its own rules to reinvent the cardboard box