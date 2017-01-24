Google starts 'limited test' of Android Instant Apps

1:30 Close Drag

Android Instant Apps are now one step closer to reality. On Monday, Google said some of the first Instant Apps are now available to Android users in a limited test.

Generally, to use an app on a mobile device, you first need to download and install it. With Instant Apps, an app can run right away -- similar to loading a web page -- without the initial installation process. Google showed off Android Instant Apps last year at its I/O developer conference. Instant Apps blurs the line between websites and apps you need to download, potentially shaking up the mobile Web experience.

Among the Instant Apps available today are are BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope and Viki, Google said in an Android Developers blog post. After collection feedback, Google said it plans to expand the experience to more apps and users.

For developers, Google has laid out some important steps to get ready for Instant Apps. The full software development kit (SDK) will be available in the coming months.