Google rakes it in, even amid woes over Pixel 2, fake news

Google and its parent company Alphabet have a lot on their plate right now.

Lawmakers in Washington are examining the world's largest search engine, along with its rivals Facebook and Twitter, over practices critics say undermined democracy. Google plans to testify at congressional hearings next week on how Russian agents used tech platforms to spread misinformation and interfere with the 2016 US presidential election.

Meanwhile, one of Google's new flagship phones, the Pixel 2 XL, has problems with its screen. Reports have mentioned washed-out colors, a bluish tint and a burn-in issue -- which means remnants of images remain on the screen, despite not being actively displayed. Google says it's investigating. CNET updated its review of the phone to reflect the concerns.

Those are big issues for Google, the largest and only profitable division of Alphabet, accounting for 99 percent of its sales. And yet, when it comes to the business side of things, life is still good.

In the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, Alphabet racked up $27.7 billion in sales, beating analyst estimates of $27.2 billion. Earnings per share were $9.57. Analysts expected profit would be $8.33 per share.

"Our momentum is a result of investments over many years in fantastic people, products and partnerships," Ruth Porat, Alphabet's chief financial officer, said in a statement.

All the while, Google, like the rest of Silicon Valley, is grappling with its outsize influence on the world and how people might misuse its products. Seven of its products have more than a billion users per month, including its iconic search engine, YouTube, Gmail and the Chrome web browser.

Google is in particular reeling over a problem with misinformation spreading on its services. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is conducting an internal investigation into how Russians might have interfered with last year's election using Google platforms, including the search engine, which is a key part of the world's largest advertising business, and YouTube, the world's largest video site. And after the mass shooting in Las Vegas, in which 59 people died and more than 500 were injured, Google's algorithms displayed false information about the shooter prominently in its "Top news" section.

As those controversies continue to grab headlines, Google is running a booming business.

Outside of its ads business, Alphabet's other high-profile projects are its moonshots -- audacious initiatives like self-driving cars and high-altitude balloons that beam Wi-Fi down to remote regions of the world. On Thursday, Alphabet said those projects, which it calls "Other Bets," are losing less money than they used to. They lost $812 million in the third quarter, versus $861 million over the same period last year.

