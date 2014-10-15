Google ads may hint at Nexus 6, Nexus 9

Screenshot by Lance Whitney/CNET

A couple of Google video spots may be playing a version of "Where's Waldo?" with two new Nexus devices that could pop up very soon.

The animated ads were initially spotted and revealed by a Google+ user who said he caught them during a commercial break while watching "The Walking Dead" online. The link to the ads no longer works, but the folks at Android Authority have posted the video spots for Nexus watchers to analyze.

The first ad, known as Bus Stop, shows a small, bespectacled gentleman answer a phone call by pulling out a giant smartphone from his pocket. Sporting the familiar Android logo, the phone itself looks like a Moto X . That could be a clue as reports claim that the Nexus 6 phone will resemble a huge Moto X.

Said to be developed by Motorola, the Nexus 6 smartphone will reportedly run the next version of Google's Android operating system known as which may be rechristened Android 4.5 Lollipop for its official release. The phone will allegedly offer a sizable 5.9-inch display with a resolution of 2,560x1,440 pixels. A 13-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization is expected to grace the rear, while a 2-megapixel shooter will face front.

The second ad, called Winnebago, shows one of the passengers using a tablet. Though the tablet itself looks fairly generic, the image could be a reference to the Nexus 9.

Reportedly created by HTC, the Nexus 9 tablet would sport an 8.9-inch display with 2,048x1,440 pixels and be powered by a 64-bit dual-core processor, Forbes said on Tuesday. Citing a "source close to Google," Forbes added that Google will actually unveil the Nexus 9 on Wednesday through a simple blog post. Why no official launch event? The source claimed that Google is still fine-tuning its new Android L operating system and so decided not to do a " big reveal" for the new tablet.

Google did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.