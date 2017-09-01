Google adds stickers to its Gboard keyboard

Enlarge Image Google

Google's smartphone keyboard app is joining the sticker club. On Thursday, the search giant announced that it's adding stickers and Bitmoji to Gboard. For now, the new feature is available only to people with phones that run Android, Google's mobile operating system.

Stickers are like emoji but instead are more detailed cartoon drawings. Facebook's Messenger app has them, as does Snapchat, which owns the sticker company Bitmoji.

To get to the stickers, click the emoji icon on your keyboard, then either click the stickers button or the Bitmoji app button. Google says you can download a number of sticker collections from its Play Store marketplace, including ones from Star Wars, Hello Kitty and the NBA.